Liverpool won their second game in four days as they delivered an impressive team performance in a 3-1 victory at West Ham.

The win over Spurs on Thursday by the same scoreline had come at a cost, with Joel Matip and Sadio Mane both ruled out for the trip to the London Stadium.

Matip's injury is far more serious, but the Senegal international was always going to be a loss in attack.

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri started alongside Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian scoring two second-half goals and Gini Wijnaldum adding a third.

That makes it sound a little more straightforward than it was for Liverpool in the first half, when they struggled for inspiration.

At half-time in the Sky Sports studio, Graeme Souness was far from impressed and he singled out two players for criticism.

"They've got nothing up front," he said, via the Mirror. "I'm sorry, Origi and Shaqiri [aren't good enough]. [Mohamed] Salah's up there on his own.

"We're used to Mane taking people on, Firmino sliding clever balls in. What you're getting is what I expected from the other two - not a lot."

Many thought Origi had already played his last game for the club but he made a rare appearance against David Moyes' side.

Liverpool's fringe attackers have rarely been called upon this season and it's perhaps asking a lot to expect them to deliver as much as the regular front three.

Then again, Diogo Jota has set the bar extraordinarily high.

