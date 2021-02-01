Southampton are locked in talks with Bournemouth over a potential deadline day deal that would see Josh King and Shane Long swap clubs before the January transfer window slams shut - according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Norway international has been linked with a number of clubs throughout the month, largely due to the fact his contract will expire at the end of the season, and Everton and Fulham are said to still be interested.

But a Southampton move now appears to be the likelier scenario with the two clubs discussing a swap deal. King would move to St. Mary's on a permanent basis for a small fee, while Long would join Bournemouth on loan with an option to buy.

However, the move could well rest on King accepting the terms offered to him by Southampton and then being persuaded by Ralph Hasenhuttl that he would be joining the right club in the south coast outfit.

Despite featuring regularly in the Premier League during much of his Saints career, Long has only been privy to one top flight start this season, so the chance to get more game-time with Bournemouth should appeal.

King, in contrast, will have to disrupt an effective partnership of Danny Ings and Che Adams to nail down a first-team spot at Southampton.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says

Make no mistake, King has a decent track record in the top flight with 48 goals in 161 appearances and any club will do well to find an available striker with proven Premier League pedigree on deadline day.

But you have to wonder if Southampton are looking in the right place here. As GMS recently argued, the squad is lightest in the full-back positions and central midfield. In comparison, Saints have decent depth up front already, with Ings and Adams supported by Long, Theo Walcott and Michael Obafemi.

There are probably smarter ways to use their resources today, although getting another attacking option through the door can never be too bad a thing.

News Now - Sport News