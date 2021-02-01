Dele Alli's future at Tottenham Hotspur has dominated the January transfer window but it seems that his mooted move to Paris Saint-Germain is set to fall at the final hurdle.

Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at the Parc des Princes sparked a whole host of rumours linking the Argentine with a reunion with Alli, and the 24-year-old's future has been a dominant story of the window.

Daniel Levy's reported insistence on recruiting a replacement for the former MK Dons prodigy has added an extra complication to the deal, though, and it seems that factor will prevent the deal from going ahead.

Indeed, David Ornstein has provided a fresh update on Alli's future this morning and suggested the deal is incredibly unlikely to happen, per The Athletic.

Setting the scene for the day in his transfer column, the respected journalist said that Alli's hopes of signing for PSG before the deadline are 'understood to be over'.

The report claims that Levy was only willing to offload Alli if Spurs signed a replacement, but no signings are expected on deadline day despite their humbling 1-0 defeat against Brighton on Sunday.

Not only did Levy want to fill the void left by Alli, he also wanted PSG to cover the entirety of his wages.

Spurs had considered bringing Christian Eriksen back to north London as a replacement but were deterred by his salary.

GIVEMEPSPORT's Jack Saville says...

Alli's talents are going to waste at Spurs and it's a real shame that he hasn't been given the chance to kickstart his career in the second half of the season.

It's particularly tough for Alli ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 competition which is due to take place in the summer.

His diminishing importance under Jose Mourinho has seen him fall out of favour with Gareth Southgate and that's unlikely to change while he remains on the periphery of Spurs' first-team squad.

Following Kane's injury and a couple of negative results for Spurs, though, perhaps there is a glimmer of hope for Alli as he bids to play his way back into the team.

