Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt is of interest to various clubs across Europe, including teams in the Premier League, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The 12-cap Netherlands international's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and having recently found himself competing with Tyrick Mitchell for a first-team spot, a late deadline day move certainly seems possible.

Van Aanholt was recently linked with a move to Arsenal, who are short of left-footed cover for their regular No.3 Kieran Tierney, but Ornstein has revealed there is yet to be any contact between the two clubs.

However, Ornstein added that situation could change before tonight's 11pm deadline, while claiming van Aanholt features on the recruitment lists of several clubs from the Premier League and top flight sides across Europe.

Nonetheless, Ornstein maintains that the likeliest scenario is the 30-year-old leaving on a free transfer come the close of the 2020/21 campaign.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

It's probably in Palace's best interests that they can hold onto van Aanholt today.

He certainly seems to be a less integral component of Palace's starting XI than he once was, but with Jeffrey Schlupp currently injured, youngster Mitchell would be their only left-back option for the immediate future.

An injury to the 21-year-old would likely require playing Nathaniel Clyne or Joel Ward on the opposite flank. Perhaps not a dreadful scenario, but not an ideal one either.

Palace may pick up a fee for van Aanholt and save themselves half a season's worth of wages should he depart today. But that doesn't seem worth the risk of a lack of depth at No.3 for the remainder of the campaign.

News Now - Sport News