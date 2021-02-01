Everton transfer news: Toffees still interested in Josh King

David Ornstein has revealed that Bournemouth have lowered their asking price for Josh King ahead of the January deadline.

Everton have been heavily linked with a transfer swoop for King for the most of the January window but the cost of the deal and his reported wage demands have been notable sticking points.

Suggestions that the Toffees could still swoop for the Norway international have subsided somewhat in recent days, but they are still an interested party according to Ornstein.

Indeed, the respected journalist outlined King's situation on deadline day in a column published by The Athletic.

The report claims that Southampton are in last-minute negotiations for a deal that would see King move to the Saints on a permanent basis and Shane Long go in the opposite direction on a short-term loan deal.

However, Everton and Fulham are also in the hunt for his signature after Bournemouth lowered their asking price.

The Toffees are aiming to bolster their attacking options following Cenk Tosun's departure, though financial fair play issues are impacting their ambitions in the market.

Academy prospect Anthony Gordon is admired at Dean Court and could move in the opposite direction as part of a deal for King, but Ornstein reveals that one of the club's most lucrative earners, such as Bernard who currently earns £120k-per-week, may need to leave to facilitate a move for King.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

There's clearly still plenty for Everton to do on deadline day in order to bring King to Goodison Park.

Ornstein's suggestion that a high earner would also need to leave suggests it's incredibly unlikely that Everton will be able to pip Southampton to the Championship forward's signature.

The other advantage the Saints have over Everton is the option to provide Long on loan. Though Gordon is clearly a talented prospect for the future, he's inexperienced at senior level while Long has made 123 Championship appearances in his career.

But deadline day has taught us to expect the unexpected. It's always full of twists, turns, surprises and u-turns, so don't rule out Everton just yet as they aim to strengthen their ambitions of qualifying for Europe this season.

