Edinson Cavani has already proven to be a very astute free transfer signing for Manchester United.

The 33-year-old has scored five times in 20 appearances since his arrival and has given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side another attacking option.

His movement is world-class and his finishing is, usually, faultless.

However, the Uruguayan will be disappointed not to have scored during United’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

Cavani had two golden opportunities to win the match for his team at the Emirates but put both of them wide.

But rather than allow fans to criticise and mock him on social media, Cavani took the strange move to call himself out.

You might expect trolls to create a compilation video of his misses at Man Utd but, instead, he did it himself.

On Sunday night, Cavani posted a video of misses against Fulham, Liverpool and two against Arsenal with the caption: “The beautiful thing football taught me "NEVER GIVE UP”.

Cavani has scored one goal in his previous nine Premier League matches and is clearly disappointed with his form.

But it was certainly a strange move to remind everyone of his biggest misses in recent weeks - and one that many supporters failed to fully understand.

How bizarre.

Against Arsenal, Solskjaer decided to start Cavani and leave Anthony Martial on the bench. It was a decision both Gary Neville and Roy Keane agreed with on Sky Sports.

"I think Ole, to be fair, has been quite consistent in the big games - this is the team that he plays,” Gary Neville said. "The one change, and I think it’ll be a more permanent change in the best XI, is Cavani coming in up top.

"He’s proven himself over the last month or so, he’s been knocking on the door when he’s playing in the midweek games, he’s been coming on in some of the big games. Now he’s made that spot his own."

Roy Keane added: “Yeah, I think Cavani has had a few months now to settle into the club, he’s obviously up to speed fitness-wise and when he’s been involved in the games, he’s had an impact."

