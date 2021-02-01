Leeds United trio Olly Casey, Jay-Roy Grot and Rafa Mujica could be involved in deadline day moves, according to The Athletic's Phil Hay.

The journalist, renowned for covering Leeds, has revealed that it looks to be a fairly quiet deadline day for the Elland Road outfit - likely due to the fact Marcelo Bielsa's side are well clear of the relegation battle during their first season back in the Premier League.

However, he also named three players aged 22 or younger who could be on the move today.

Centre-back Casey is said to be attracting interest, with MK Dons a potential destination, while Hay also says there are "offers afoot" for attacker Grot and 22-year-old Mujica.

Mujica is currently on loan at Real Oviedo but as covered by Sport Witness, local media are reporting that his season-long spell with the Spanish club will be cut short today.

Hay hasn't stated whether the trio will be leaving Elland Road on loan or permanently, but it appears they could all be on the move today regardless.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

I don't think there will be a great deal of concern among Leeds fans should these players leave on loan or permanently today.

They aren't in the first-team picture and while Casey is perhaps too young to judge, Grot and Mujica are now 22 and haven't really made much of a mark on Bielsa's plans.

Whether it's money or more game-time that Leeds can secure for the trio, it's worth sorting before tonight's transfer deadline.

News Now - Sport News