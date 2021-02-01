Tottenham slumped to another defeat on Sunday evening.

Jose Mourinho's side were without Harry Kane for their trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

And they looked bereft of ideas as they were defeated 1-0.

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute and Mourinho's side could not find an equaliser.

Mourinho may now find himself under some pressure at Tottenham.

Spurs had a very good start to the season but they have faltered in recent weeks.

They have won just twice in their last nine Premier League games, a run that has seen them fall to sixth in the table.

Spurs are now 11 points behind Man City and it looks like their wait for a Premier League title will go on for at least another season.

Some Spurs fans are starting to lose their patience and one fan vented his fury at Mourinho on talkSPORT.

Speaking on Darren Bent's Boot Room, Spurs fan Dan said that it's time for Mourinho to go.

“Watching Spurs compared to this time last season, there’s no difference,” Dan said.

“You’ve got no Harry Kane. He’s a big part of the team and you’ve got players in there who Mourinho’s losing his head with like Serge Aurier. He didn’t even play, where was he?

“Dele Alli – he’s like a £70million player… you can’t just get rid of him.

“Mourinho is so stuck in the past. He plays three at the back against Brighton!”

Bent then asked Dan who he thought should come in to replace Mourinho. The Spurs fan sensationally named Lampard as a man he wouldn't mind to see take the helm.

“Do you know what? At the minute there aren’t too many you can grab, I wouldn’t mind Lampard,” he said.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Dan has lost the plot. It's as simple as that.

Lampard failed at Chelsea after having a bottomless pit of money to spend last summer.

He probably wouldn't be an improvement on Mourinho.

And there is no chance that Lampard would want to become manager of a club that are fierce rivals with Spurs.

Dan can dream, but there's absolutely no chance that Lampard manages Spurs in the future.

