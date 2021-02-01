WWE Superstar Edge struggled to contain his emotions after a stunning against-all-odds win at last night’s Royal Rumble.

The “Rated ‘R’ Superstar”, who made his miraculous comeback at the same event last year after nine years retired due to neck surgery, went one better this time around by winning the 30 man over-the-top rope main event.

All after entering as number one... only the third man in WWE history to win the event entering as the first competitor.

Ten years to the day following his last Rumble victory, this one would have felt extra special for Edge. Not only did he get to share the ring with lifelong friend and former tag team partner Christian, his final and decisive elimination was of none other than Randy Orton.

‘The Viper’, again a former Tag Team Champion with Edge in Rated-RKO, consistently threatened to derail Edge’s return last year with a series of vicious attacks, culminating in a brutal Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania, followed by another match at Backlash a few months later.

Asked by WWE Network how it felt knowing this win guarantees him a title opportunity at this year’s WrestleMania, Edge replied: “It means a lot. If you had told me four years ago that I’d be in the Royal Rumble, going in first and winning it to go to WrestleMania, I still feel like I need to pinch myself. I still feel like I’m going to wake up.

"It doesn’t make sense. And then for Jay to be in there (too). If you wrote this as a script for Hollywood they’d say, 'That’s impossible. It can never happen, it’s not realistic.' Yet here we are.

"I don’t get it, and I think I’m going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. Stop analysing it and analysing why? How? And just go, 'F**k it it’s happening, and it’s awesome'.

"I feel great and I had my best friend back with me again. I’m very happy."

Edge’s victory was made more remarkable given the fact he’s been out with injury for seven months following his Backlash defeat to Orton, a match dubbed as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

All eyes will now be on the main event at The Grandest Stage of Them All WrestleMania in March to see if Edge can add to his 11 world titles and write another chapter to his incredible fairytale story.

