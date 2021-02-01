Everton news: Jonas Lossl leaves Goodison Park

Everton have confirmed that backup goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has followed Conk Tosun out of the exit door.

Lossl arrived at Goodison Park on a free transfer in July 2019 following Huddersfield's relegation from the Premier League, but he has failed to make a single appearance for the club.

Jordan Pickford has been the club's number one goalkeeper throughout the 32-year-old's spell on Merseyside, and Robin Olsen's arrival on loan from AS Roma last summer pushed him further down the pecking order.

Given his lack of opportunities at Everton, it's no surprise that he has reportedly left the club.

Indeed, according to a post published on Everton's official website this morning, Lossl, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, has re-signed for FC Midtjylland.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

The one-cap Denmark international made 137 appearances for Midtjylland before leaving for French outfit Guingamp in 2014, so this is a move that makes sense for all parties.

Lossl's career has only moved in one direction since he signed for the Toffees and he stood little chance of claiming the number one shirt under Carlo Ancelotti's tutelage.

This could be the move he needs to kickstart his career once again following a disappointing spell on Merseyside.

