Southampton are now 'highly unlikely' to sign Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on deadline day, according to Sky Sports' Transfer Centre.

The Daily Mail reported last night that the 19-year-old was keen on a loan move for the rest of the season, having not been selected by Thomas Tuchel for either of his match day squads as Blues boss.

Gilmour reportedly has an eye on making Scotland's squad for the European championship, although he's still awaiting a first cap at senior level.

However, it's now being claimed that Southampton are unlikely to sign the midfield prodigy on loan today, citing two reasons - firstly, that he's attracting interest from a number of clubs, and secondly there's a 'distinct possibility' he could stay at Stamford Bridge.

As something of a developing story, not too much more detail is given - although it appears this early deadline day saga has already been brought to a close.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Gilmour may only have eight Premier League appearances under his belt but this is still something of a transfer setback for Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are seriously light on bodies in central midfield and the situation has only been worsened by their full-back shortage, with James Ward-Prowse starting at right-back during the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa this weekend.

The young Scot looks like a real diamond in the rough and had the potential to be an inspired signing for Saints.

However, now they'll need to focus on other targets instead - such as Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

News Now - Sport News