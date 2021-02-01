West Brom transfer news: Yokuslu completes medical

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the deadline day signing of Okay Yokuslu.

The Baggies have been linked with a host of new central midfielders this month as Sam Allardyce makes some final additions to his squad ahead of a gruelling relegation scrap.

Celta Vigo holding midfielder Yokuslu has been mooted as a potential target in recent weeks, and it sounds like West Brom will get a deal over the line on deadline day.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports' transfer centre (09:26), Yokuslu has passed his medical with the Midlands outfit ahead of a proposed move.

The medical was completed in Spain, where the player is waiting on paperwork to be completed for a visa.

The 26-year-old has already said goodbye to his Celta teammates ahead of a loan deal that is expected to be finalised later today.

Standing at 6ft 3in tall, the physically domineering Yokuslu has the profile of an Allardyce player.

The Baggies are crying out for some fresh blood to add extra quality in central midfield, and the fans will be hoping the 28-cap Turkey international can improve their current roster of players.

And with the ability to slot into central defence as well as central midfield, Yokuslu brings a level versatility that gives Allardyce added depth in two positions as the club prepare to attempt yet another Premier League great escape.

