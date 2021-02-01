Liverpool transfer news: James Pearce on what he's 'not expecting' from Reds today

Journalist James Pearce is "not expecting" any major outgoings at Liverpool on transfer deadline day.

It's being reported that Liverpool could bring in two defenders before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm, although it won't be a case of balancing out Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Indeed, The Athletic's James Pearce is renowned for his Liverpool coverage and has claimed that there are no expected exits from Anfield today with the exception of Sepp van den Berg.

The 19-year-old is set to go out on loan to Preston, with Liverpool expected to wrap up the signing of their defender Ben Davies today.

Aside from that deal though, it appears there won't be too much movement on the outward front, which is unsurprising considering Liverpool have spent much of the season trying to combat a seemingly never-ending injury crisis.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

This update, while useful knowledge, is hardly going to shock too many Liverpool fans.

Perhaps the only first-team player of any significance who may have been allowed to leave the club today was midfielder Gini Wijnaldum - purely because his Anfield contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

But that doesn't appear to be the case and with injuries to the likes of Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota already affecting Liverpool at both ends of the pitch this season, it's no surprise that the Reds are seemingly more focused on adding to their squad rather than trying to trim the fat.

