Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen will be staying at the San Siro despite interest from Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eriksen joined Inter Milan only last January but has struggled to make much of an impact so far with just 13 Serie A starts under his belt.

That had lead to the suggestion that Eriksen could end up making a swift exit and with such a strong reputation in the Premier League from his time at Tottenham, it's no surprise to hear that English clubs held an interest in him.

Romano has claimed Tottenham were eyeing him as a replacement for Dele Alli, while Leicester made contact with Eriksen's agent.

However, Romano has insisted the 103-cap Denmark international will not be going anywhere and there's "no chance" of him leaving Inter Milan before today's 11pm deadline.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

It's not quite clear whether Leicester and Spurs were trying to sign Eriksen on loan or permanently, but with over 100 Premier League goal involvements on his CV, he would've been an interesting mid-season addition for both clubs.

Although Brendan Rodgers would've needed to find a way of getting Eriksen into the same side as Leicester's current creator-in-chief James Maddison, he would have no doubt lifted the overall quality of the first-team squad.

Spurs, meanwhile, are crying out for more creativity, having produced only the 13th-most key passes of any Premier League side this season.

Nonetheless, it appears both clubs will now have to look elsewhere for mid-season reinforcements.

