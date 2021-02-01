Ivan Perisic emerges on Everton's transfer radar

Everton have been linked with a surprise deadline day swoop for Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic.

A move for Bournemouth's Josh King has been mooted throughout the window so far, but a recent report suggests the Toffees have got their eye on another versatile forward player.

Indeed, according to an exclusive report from Football Insider, Everton are plotting a deadline-day swoop for Perisic.

A source close to Football Insider has confirmed that the Toffees have registered their interest in the 96-cap Croatia international as they aim to replace exit-bound Bernard.

The same report claims that Bernard is in talks with UAE outfit Al Nasr over a potential £9m deal, and Perisic has been identified by Carlo Ancelotti as a quality replacement for the Brazilian.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Even at 31 years of age, Perisic would be an excellent signing for Everton.

The exciting winger, who is a ferocious striker of the ball with both feet, a dazzling dribbler and creative technician, boasts an impressive CV.

Perisic has played for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan during an esteemed career and has bagged 26 goals in 96 appearances for the Croatian national side.

With his contract due to expire in June 2022, Everton may have an ideal opportunity to strike a deal with Inter Milan to sign the £9m-rated attacking-minded player while he still retains a decent resale value.

This would be a massive move from Everton if they can get a last-gasp deal over the line.

