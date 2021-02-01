Anthony Martial has been the target of much abuse in recent weeks.

The Frenchman, as well as Axel Tuanzebe, were racially abused after United's 2-1 loss to Sheffield United last weekend.

Martial's wife, Melanie, was also abused.

She took to Instagram to share messages she had received from online trolls.

One troll even sent her and her family death threats.

Martial has now taken action following the threats against him and his family.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old has asked United to help with security at his house following the abuse.

Martial and his family are both said to be 'concerned' and 'angered' following the messages that were sent.

United have declined to comment but it is understood that they are happy to assist.

As well as beefing up security, the Red Devils are also expected to launch a review of safety measures at Martial's home.

They did the same for Ed Woodward when flares were launched at his home last year.

It's sad that, in 2021, the abuse that Martial has gotten is so bad that he feels concerned for his safety.

Martial has not spoken out publicly since receiving the abuse.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has, though, with the Norwegian condemning the abuse some fans have sent players recently.

"It's just incredible that abuse like this still happens in 2021," said Solskjaer about the abuse, per Sky Sports.

"We've been campaigning for a long time now in the Premier League and I think it's working, but there are still some people that haven't got it.

"They hide behind anonymous social media accounts and it's unacceptable. It's disgusting. They are not Manchester United fans in my mind, when this happens. We stand behind every single one of our players.

"It's something you don't expect to see but it doesn't surprise you when it does happen from time to time. You have to feel sorry for these individuals.

"The social media platforms need to be looked at. If you can create an anonymous account and abuse people, that's not right. We'll work together with everyone to stop this nonsense."

