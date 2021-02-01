Celtic transfer news: Spurs ace Japhet Tanganga emerges on radar

Celtic are reportedly eyeing a deadline day transfer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Japhet Tanganga.

The Hoops are no strangers to agreeing loan deals with Premier League clubs and it seems they're exploring that familiar avenue in a bid to strengthen the squad on deadline day.

Indeed, according to a report from Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (09:36), Celtic are one of three clubs who are in the running for Tanganga.

The report claims that Spurs' academy product will find out today whether he is allowed to leave north London on loan, with two unnamed Premier League clubs and Celtic involved in a three-way tussle.

The young defender, who is capable of playing at centre-back and right-back, enjoyed a promising breakthrough under Jose Mourinho last season, impressing with his excellent ability in one v one situations and physicality.

However, the 21-year-old hasn't kicked on since signing a new contract in July 2020 and has found himself on the fringes of the first-team this season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Tanganga is one of the brightest talents to emerge from Spurs in recent years and Celtic's interest is certainly well placed.

The success enjoyed by the likes of Patrick Roberts has vindicated the club's decision to pick up fringe Premier League players on loan deals, while the England U20 international boasts a repertoire that should hold him in good stead to shine in Scottish football.

Mourinho handed Tanganga a surprise Premier League debut against Liverpool last season in a match that saw him pitted against Sadio Mane in a right-back berth.

He rose to the challenge with maturity beyond his years and proved that he was able to excel against one of the best wingers in the business.

Tanganga, who is valued at £7.2m by Transfermarkt, just needs regular opportunities to build on his early career promise, and Celtic could be the perfect place for him to blossom.

