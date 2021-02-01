West Ham transfer news: Defender's loan exit has been confirmed

West Ham defender Winston Reid has signed for Brentford on loan for the rest of the season, the Championship club have confirmed.

The New Zealand international has spent over a decade in east London, having signed for the Hammers after the 2010 World Cup, and made over 200 Irons appearances.

However, he hasn't featured in the Premier League since the 2017/18 season due to injury problems and spent the majority of 2020 on loan in the MLS with Sporting Kansas City.

He's now being sent out on loan once again, albeit this time to a club a little closer to home.

Brentford are situated on the opposite side of London and will be pushing for promotion to the Premier League in the second half of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Once upon a time Reid was probably the top defender on West Ham's books, but injuries have got the better of him - with his most recent sideline bout recorded on Transfermarkt ruling him out for a whopping 53 games.

This season he's not made a single first-team appearance having only returned to the London Stadium from the MLS in December, and by in large West Ham are coping well without him.

Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson have formed an effective defensive partnership in recent weeks, while David Moyes also has Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop to call on.

A loan deal makes sense then, and perhaps the bigger concern for West Ham is what happens next. Reid doesn't appear fit for purpose anymore at 32, but his Irons contract doesn't expire for another two-and-a-half years.

