Six-hundred and fifty.

That’s the number of goals Lionel Messi has scored during his incredible Barcelona career after his latest strike against Athletic Bilbao.

Absolutely phenomenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo may claim to be the greatest goalscorer in football history but it’s likely he will be surpassed by his Argentine rival by the end of their careers.

Picking the best of Messi’s 650 goals is a nigh on impossible task.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored some incredible goals for the Camp Nou club. Amazing individual efforts, ridiculous free-kicks, 30-yard screamers. He’s scored in big Champions League matches and El Clasicos.

However, according to former teammate Thierry Henry, his best goal came against Malaga - a goal that Marca described as a forgotten moment of genius from Messi.

In the 2018 film ’Take The Ball, Pass The Ball’ - based on Pep Guardiola’s four-year spell in charge of the Catalan giants - Henry recalled the incredible goal which he believes is the best Messi has scored.

“The best goal I’ve seen him score was against Malaga at home because that defied logic what he did,” Henry - who was on the pitch at the time - said.

“Diagonal ball, he controls it on his chest, runs full speed. First player goes, second player is just behind. He takes another step, that player can clear the ball.

“If he’s got the ball on his left foot here, how do you go back with that same leg and touch the ball in the air, in between the two to make sure that guy doesn’t touch it - and then almost fail but smash it into the top corner. That’s not normal.”

It sounds incredible but what does it look like?

Well, revel in all of its glory here:

Yeah, that’s not bad.

It perhaps sums up Messi’s goal collection that Malaga goal is being described as ‘forgotten’.

For most players, that would be the best moment of their career.

An example that we often take Messi’s greatness for granted.

