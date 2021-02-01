George Edmundson having medical ahead of Rangers exit

Rangers outcast George Edmundson is edging close to the Ibrox exit door on January transfer deadline day.

Edmundson, who signed for the Gers from Oldham in July 2019, is well out of favour under Steven Gerrard and is set to embark on a new challenge in an attempt to breathe life into his stuttering career.

The 23-year-old has made just one appearance this season and hasn't featured in a league matchday squad since early October.

But his time in Rangers exile looks set to come to an end before the deadline passes on Monday.

Indeed, Edmundson is set to return to English football with a move to Derby County.

According to The Athletic's Jordan Campbell, the Manchester-born defender is having a medical at Derby today ahead of a short-term loan deal.

No option to buy clause is expected to be inserted as part of the agreement.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

This move makes sense for all parties concerned and will hand Edmundson a chance to kickstart his career.

The Rams have enjoyed something of a resurgence since Wayne Rooney took the reins at Pride Park but are relatively light in central defence, with natural full-back Andre Wisdom filling in at centre-back on plenty of occasions this season.

That should give Edmundson the opportunity to play his way into the starting XI under Rooney, but he's likely to struggle to hit the ground running given how little football he's played in the current campaign.

With 20 league games remaining in Derby's season, though, there is plenty of time for Edmundson to show Steven Gerrard what he's capable of from afar.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News