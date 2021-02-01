West Brom are looking to sign a utility player before the January transfer window slams shut, according to Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett.

The Baggies are well on course to sign Okay Yokuslu today with the Turkish midfielder reportedly already completing a medical ahead of a mid-season move to the Hawthorns.

However, Sam Allardyce may not be done there, with Dorsett revealing (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 10:36am) that the Baggies are hopeful of bringing in a versatile player who can strengthen a number of positions - chiefly throughout the defence and midfield.

That player won't be Ainsley Maitland-Niles according to the Sky Sports reporter, but he expects the Baggies to go for somebody of a similar profile before the deadline at 11pm this evening.

There looks set to be an update on this story soon enough, with Dorsett claiming he's now name-checking potential signings.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Let's face it - Allardyce's Baggies stint just hasn't gone as planned with only one win and two draws from nine games in charge since replacing Slaven Bilic.

Whether the players haven't bought into his philosophy or simply don't have the natural attributes to make it work, it's clear fresh bodies are needed to start converting Big Sam's way of playing into results.

With Robert Snodgrass and Mbaye Digane already signed and Yokuslu set to come in a well, the smartest thing West Brom can do is bring in an extra body who suits Allardyce's style and can boost the overall quality of the squad.

Accordingly, finding a versatile player makes perfect sense - get the right calibre of player through the door first, and then worry about how they'll fit into the team.

