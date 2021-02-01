Newcastle reject Bournemouth's bid for Matt Ritchie

Newcastle United have reportedly rejected a deadline day bid from Bournemouth for Matt Ritchie.

The 31-year-old, who is capable of playing as a left-midfielder or a left-wing-back, has been the subject of intense speculation this month amid reported interest from Bournemouth.

Ritchie enjoyed a three-and-a-half year spell with the Cherries between 2013 and 2016 and his former club appear to be intent on re-signing him ahead of their push for an instant return to the Premier League.

However, according to Sky Sports' Transfer Centre (11:27), the Magpies have rejected Bournemouth's bid for Ritchie and have informed the Championship club that he will not be leaving St. James' Park this month.

No further details on the size of Bournemouth's bid are revealed but it seems that the North East outfit will not be waving goodbye to Ritchie before the deadline passes.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

This is a wise move from Newcastle given Ritchie's versatility and their current position in the league.

Ritchie, who is valued at £8.55m by Transfermarkt, has been a consistently reliable asset for the Magpies in his four-and-a-half-year stay at the club, and his presence may well be needed during the business end of the season.

The fact he has started six Premier League games for the club this season shows that he certainly isn't surplus to requirements just yet, and the decision to reject the bid proves that he may yet be utilised by Steve Bruce before the season reaches its conclusion.

Once Newcastle have navigated these tricky final months, though, then perhaps Ritchie will look for a club who can offer him a more prominent role in the first-team.

