Liverpool look set to be one of the Premier League's busiest clubs on deadline day.

They already have a deal for Preston defender Ben Davies all-but over the line, and it has been revealed that they're also hoping to sign Schalke's young centre-back Ozan Kabak on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, that deal remains complicated, with Schalke only willing to let the 20-year-old Turkish international leave if they can sign a replacement first. That's no simple task because the German transfer window is set to slam shut at 5pm.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested Liverpool have an alternative signing up their sleeve, should they miss out on Kabak.

He said on Twitter: "Liverpool are in talks with Ozan Kabak agents - Schalke would sell him only on loan with obligation to buy [total value around €30m]. But #LFC have also another name in their list if Schalke won’t find a replacement. No Caleta-Car, no Botman."

Liverpool have been linked with Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car while Sven Botman has been speculatively discussed as well, although Romano has ruled out potential moves for both.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

It's becoming more and more apparent that Liverpool have entered deadline day with the specific intention of finding emergency solutions to their shortage of options at centre-back.

Accordingly, it's no great surprise to hear that Liverpool have a back-up option lined up should the potential Kabak deal fall through.

The fact it's not Caleta-Car or Botman, however, does allow for plenty of speculation ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.

Perhaps we could see Liverpool move for Shkodran Mustafi.

The Arsenal outcast has been mooted as a viable option by The Telegraph's Chris Bascombe and clearly isn't a key part of Mikel Arteta's first-team plans, being yet to start a Premier League game this season.

But it remains to be seen if the Gunners would let him join a supposed Big Six rival.

