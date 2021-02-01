Brighton 1-0 Tottenham: Jack Grealish posts Instagram message about Spurs star during loss

Tottenham have been struggling in recent weeks.

Jose Mourinho's side looked like they were one of the favourites for the Premier League title after making a brilliant start to the 2020/21 season.

However, they have fallen away after a series of poor results.

Their bad form continued as they were defeated 1-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday evening.

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute.

Tottenham, who were missing star man Harry Kane through injury, failed to find an equaliser.

That defeat means that Tottenham have now won just twice in nine Premier League games and are 11 points behind Man City at the top of the table.

While Spurs put in a disappointing display, one player caught the eye of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

The England international was watching the game at his home and he raved about Spurs midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele.

Grealish posted an image on Instagram where he simple wrote "Ndombele's a baller".

He's not wrong.

Ndombele, valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt, has thrived for Tottenham in his second season at the club.

He's earned rave reviews from many in the footballing world, including from Joe Rodon.

Just a few weeks ago, Ndombele scored a spectacular goal in a 3-1 win over Sheffield United.

And Rodon spoke very highly of the Frenchman following the goal.

Speaking about Ndombele’s talents, Rodon said, per football365: “He’s a very top player and the goal doesn’t surprise me to be honest because he does spectacular things in training all the time.

“I’m delighted for him. I think the club bought him for a reason. He’s a top player and he’s only going to get better and better, the more games he plays.

“Hopefully he becomes what we all think he can be – an elite player.”

