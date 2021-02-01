The highest-grossing and most-watched pay-per-view boxing event of all time Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather could be set for a second chapter.

There are rumours circulating that Floyd 'Money' Mayweather's scheduled exhibition bout vs YouTube sensation Logan Paul may be set for a delay, with the Mayweather camp apparently expressing concerns about the limited number of PPV pre-purchases and the lack of fans in attendance at the stadium due to COVID restrictions.

The fight had been set for February 20, 2021, which would also have seen a scheduling clash with the IBF Super Featherweight Championship showdown Miguel Berchelt vs Oscar Valdez (a likely contributor to the poor sales figures for Mayweather vs Paul).

Though there have been no direct reports coming from the Mayweather camp regarding the cancellation of the Paul fight, 'Money's' complete lack of promotion thus far speaks volumes, and it's increasingly likely the contest is put on the back burner for a while.

The Pacquiao camp certainly seems to know something that we don't. The boxer's promoter Sean Gibbons had this to say in a recent Twitter outburst aimed at the undefeated superstar Mayweather, leading fans to speculate that Pacquiao vs Mayweather ll is inevitable.

Mayweather signed on with Fanmio for the Logan Paul bout, and its CEO Solomon Engel is determined to showcase only the biggest and best-grossing boxing events, stating in a recent interview: "Anyone that Floyd faces will bring a lot of eyeballs and a lot of interest.

"There are certainly other potential opponents. But I don’t want to say names now. I think it something that requires further conversations with Floyd. Also, those other parties before we can see whether those bouts can come about.”

There could be no bigger fight than a rematch between Pac-Man and Money, so it's little wonder boxing fans are beginning to get excited.

In the first contest between these two titans of modern boxing, Mayweather emerged victorious in a routine points win. Like everyone else, Pacquiao seemed unable to find a solution to the 15x World Champion's impenetrable defence, and the judges awarded the American the points win (116-112; 116-112; 118-110 on the scorecards).

In truth, that first contest was a bit of an anti-climax, suffering from a distinct lack of action. Pride of the Phillippines and notorious volume-boxer Pacquiao has maintained that his unusual drop in output was down to a shoulder injury he was dealing with.

Pac-Man did require surgery on a torn rotator-cuff shortly after the bout, and boxing fans have been clamouring for a rerun ever since.

Mayweather and Pacquiao have a score to be settled, and if this lucrative bout is an option, it may well explain why Pacquiao's bout with Ryan Garcia is no longer set to go ahead.

There's rarely smoke without fire in the big-money world of elite boxing, so keep an eye on this one!

News Now - Sport News