Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi is on the verge of Schalke transfer

Shkodran Mustafi's nightmare Arsenal spell could be over by end of the January transfer window.

Liverpool's injury crisis at centre-back has forced them into the market for two central defenders on deadline day, with Preston's Ben Davies and Schalke's Ozan Kabak both in line for last-gasp moves to Anfield.

And the Reds' move for the latter could be the falling domino that ends Mustafi's stint in north London.

Indeed, Kabak's departure from Schalke has forced the Gelsenkirchen-based outfit into the market in search of a fresh recruit of their own, and Mustafi is reportedly the man on their radar.

According to Transfermarkt journalist Dr. Manuel Veth, the 20-cap Germany international is "on the verge" of joining Schalke.

He also claims everything is set to go down to the wire as Liverpool aim to wrap up a deal for a player in Kabak who they've been watching for some time.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Despite enjoying a mini revival shortly after Mikel Arteta took the reins at the Emirates Stadium, Mustafi has reverted back into a familiar mode of mediocrity at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old, who is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, has simply failed to adapt to the demands of Premier League football and will leave a torrid legacy if and when his departure is officially confirmed.

Given the fact he's played just 43 minutes of league football this season, it makes perfect sense for Arsenal to get his reported £90k-per-week salary off the wage bill.

Following an incredibly unhappy four-and-a-half year marriage with Arsenal, the inevitable divorce looks like it's finally on the imminent horizon.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News