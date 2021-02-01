England international Danny Rose hasn't kicked a ball for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The left-back has been frozen out of the first-team picture since a heated exchange with manager Jose Mourinho over a lack of playing time, which was captured by the All Or Nothing documentary team.

He spent the second half of last season out on loan at Newcastle and hasn't even been selected for cup competitions this term.

Unsurprisingly, his future has been the subject of much speculation during the January transfer window.

But it has been reported today that he'll most likely see out his Spurs contract, which expires in the summer, having turned down good offers from Turkish sides and failed to agree a move to West Brom.

However, according to an exclusive from Caught Offside, that isn't the case - they claim Rose could still move to Trabzonspor before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline, but as things stand he's holding up the move.

It's claimed the defender is more than happy with the package on offer, however he's reluctant to relocate to Turkey and can't decide on whether he's ready to leave England.

Both clubs are more than happy for the deal to go ahead and Spurs are especially keen to get rid, so it's essentially all down to Rose to make a decision either way.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Each individual is different and only Rose will truly know if living in Turkey appeals to him.

That being said, there has been a trend of English players plying their trade abroad recently, whether that's the likes of Ademola Lookman moving to RB Leipzig or more seasoned players like Rose's former Spurs team-mate Kieran Trippier who is now with Atletico Madrid.

It's certainly seen as less of a backwards step than it once was, when English players used to prioritise Premier League employment above all else, although moving abroad obviously isn't a guaranteed success story.

One thing is for sure, however. Rose's career has only moved backwards at an increasing velocity over the last few years.

Of course it would be unwise to rush into a move but now aged 30, his priority should be getting back onto the football pitch and making the most of however long he has left before having to think about retirement.

