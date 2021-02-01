Liverpool fans have been calling for Jurgen Klopp to sign a new centre-back all throughout January.

Long-term injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have disrupted their title defence, while Joel Matip simply can’t stay fit. Fabinho, who has dropped back to centre-back in recent months, has also picked up an injury.

It left captain Jordan Henderson and the inexperienced Nat Phillips playing alongside each other against West Ham on Sunday. It was the 16th difference centre-back pairing Klopp has used this season.

January came and went without Liverpool dipping into the market - much to the disappointment of their supporters.

However, it seems their wishes have come true on transfer deadline day.

Reports started to emerge on Sunday evening that the champions had agreed a £2 million bid for Preston defender Ben Davies. While that deal is still yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, it seems a formality.

But, like London buses, you wait so long for one and two come along at once.

That’s because it seems they’re also set to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke.

The Reds are working on a deal where they will pay around £2.5m to loan the centre-back, with the option - or obligation - to buy the player for £27.5m in the summer.

Footage showed Kabak arriving at Schalke’s training ground for a medical ahead of his possible loan move.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be excited just to be linked to a centre-back - even if they don’t know much about the 20-year-old.

There will be countless compilation videos of the young defender doing the rounds on social media if he does, indeed, complete the move to Anfield.

Liverpool fans may also be interested in his previous misdemeanours too. They include a rather unsavoury incident earlier this season.

Kabak was sent off for two yellow cards during Schalke’s match back in September.

However, he was retrospectively banned for a further four games for appearing to spit in the direction of opponent Ludwig Augustinsson.

Kabak apologised for his actions but insisted he didn’t do it on purpose.

"I have never done anything like this and will never do it because it is simply unsporting. This was very unfortunate. In any case, my apologies to Ludwig," wrote the Turkish international on Twitter.

Klopp will be hoping the Kabak deal gets over the line and he doesn’t produce a moment of madness like that on Merseyside.

