Newcastle are in talks with Arsenal over Joe Willock deal

Newcastle United are reportedly in talks with Arsenal over a potential January deadline day loan swoop for Joe Willock.

Reports suggest that the Magpies are working on a handful of potential deals ahead of Monday's deadline, and Willock is one of the players on their radar.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to St. James' Park over the weekend and it appears Newcastle's interest could yet translate into something more concrete.

Indeed, according to BBC journalist Alistair Magowan, Newcastle are in talks with the Gunners regarding a loan swoop.

Magowan confirmed the news via his Twitter account ahead of what promises to be a frantic end to the window for the North East outfit.

Willock, who has been capped four times by the England U21 side, has struggled for regular opportunities under Mikel Arteta this season, featuring in just 234 minutes of league action so far.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Willock, who is valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt, has been overshadowed by the impressive academy pairing of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe this season but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be a valuable addition at St. James' Park.

Boasting a repertoire befitting of a classic box-to-box midfielder, Willock would inject dynamism and energy into Newcastle's midfield in the second half of the season.

His return of three goals and three assists in just five Europa League outings underlines the threat he poses on the front foot, and that's something Steve Bruce's side have been dearly missing from the midfield positions in recent weeks.

Providing Bruce is prepared to give Willock a proper opportunity to prove himself in the starting XI, this is a move that suits all parties.

