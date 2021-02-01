Shkodran Mustafi's time at Arsenal has been a disaster.

There were high hopes for the defender after his £35 million move from Valencia in 2016.

The German arrived as a World Cup winner and had built a reputation as one of the best defenders in La Liga.

But he was unable to perform in the Premier League as his time at Arsenal has been riddled with mistakes.

Remarkably, despite failing to live up to expectations, he has made 151 appearances for the club in a spell lasting four-and-a-half season.

However, it appears he has played his last game for the club.

Chris Wheatley of Football.London, as well various other reliable sources, have reported that Mustafi is leaving Arsenal.

Mustafi is expected to have his contract with Arsenal terminated on transfer deadline day.

He is set to return to his native Germany and join Schalke on a permanent deal.

On the back of this news, a brutal video showing Mustafi's worst mistakes in an Arsenal shirt has emerged.

It makes for tough, yet hilarious viewing and you can watch it below:

He really did make some awful mistakes in a red shirt, didn't he?! It's fair to say that Mustafi will not be missed at Arsenal.

He had all the promise in the world when he joined but he has just failed to perform in the Premier League.

Now 28, Mustafi is entering his prime years and still has a lot of football ahead of him.

Let's hope that he can return to the form he showed at Valencia in his next move.

