Bournemouth striker Josh King is unlikely to sign for Southampton, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The Athletic's transfer gossip guru reported earlier today that the Norway international could make his way to St. Mary's in a deal that would see Shane Long join the Cherries on loan as part of an exchange deal.

However, Ornstein has now poured cold water on his own rumour by claiming King has essentially priced himself out of the move through his wage demands.

This actually falls in line with what The Sun's Alan Nixon reported midway through January, claiming the forward wanted £120k per week.

In fairness to King, he'll be able to leave Bournemouth as a free agent in the summer and it's not unheard of for players to receive bumper salaries upon moving without a transfer fee.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Personally, I think you do have to question King here. He's got the chance to join a Premier League club that's clearly moving in the right direction under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but his earnings appear to be the priority. Make of that what you will.

From Southampton's perspective, as I stressed earlier today, King is hardly an essential signing considering the wealth of strike options already at the manager's disposal - Danny Ings, Che Adams, Theo Walcott, Long and Michael Obafemi.

Perhaps the bigger concern though is that the deadline's now looming and Saints haven't been able to bolster a squad that clearly requires extra depth for the remainder of the campaign.

Hopefully they can get something done before 11pm because the recent injury crisis has really stifled a fine first half of the season for the south coast outfit.

