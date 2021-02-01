West Brom in talks over deal for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on a January deadline day loan swoop for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The versatile 23-year-old's future has been one of the biggest talking points on deadline day, but there's now some clarity regarding his next move.

Leicester City, Southampton and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move for Maitland- Niles, but it's the Baggies who look set to win the race for his signature.

Indeed, according to a report from The Athletic's David Ornstein, West Brom have reignited talks over a deal to sign Maitland-Niles on loan.

The respected journalist, who is renowned for the quality of his sources in regard to transfer dealings, has claimed the two clubs should be able to get the deal over the line.

According to Ornstein's report in The Athletic, Southampton were willing to include an obligation-to-buy clause as part of a deal for the Arsenal academy product, but the player himself did not want to join the Saints and that gave West Brom the opportunity to seal a loan move.

Sam Allardyce has reportedly indicated that Maitland-Niles will be given opportunities in his favoured midfield position, but he may also be needed to provide cover at full-back during his temporary stint at The Hawthorns.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

The signing of Maitland-Niles would undoubtedly represent something of a coup for the relegation-threatened outfit.

That Leicester and Southampton, two clubs with ambitions of qualifying for Europe this season, were both interested in signing the three-cap England international speaks volumes about his pedigree, and his quality could be invaluable during the business end of the season.

Blessed with natural athleticism and dynamism, Maitland-Niles would bring a fresh set of qualities to the West Brom squad and he will be eager to impress ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

With his hopes of earning selection for Gareth Southgate's squad diminishing while he remains firmly on the periphery at Arsenal, this move represents a big opportunity for him to re-establish himself for both club and country.

