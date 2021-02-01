Joe Rogan took to a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss what Conor McGregor could do next in his career.

The Irish fighter is coming off of a defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, who he had beaten in their previous fight several years prior.

Speaking with Brendan Schaub, Rogan vocalised the fact that the monetary decision for McGregor's next fight would be a rematch with Poirier, in what would be a trilogy-deciding bout.

Rogan said, as per Pundit Arena: "If you want to make a s***load of money before Conor fights someone else, you have the rematch.

"If Dustin fights Charles Oliveira and then Conor fights Michael Chandler – which is a possibility – what are the odds that Conor beats Chandler? I think Chandler is a favourite in that fight, which is very dangerous for your money.

If you want to make a lot of money, what you do is allow Conor to have some time off and then figure out a way to market this so you can explain a way that Conor can figure out how to beat Dustin.

“He did beat him in the first fight and he did rock him in the second fight. Dustin actually admitted that there was one point in the first round where he was hurt. But that might have been Dustin looking to set up the rematch.”

Poirer is far from the only fighter who is a viable opponent for McGregor, however.

A possible alternative is Nate Diaz; a fight which would see a victor in the trilogy with both men sitting at one victory.

However, there's also the issue of recent UFC debutante Michael Chandler, who stopped Dan Hooker via TKO in the first round. In his post-match interview, Chandler warned McGregor that "there's a new king in the lightweight division."

As it becomes less and less likely that Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon, and thus vacate the UFC Lightweight belt, it remains to be seen who will take his place.

