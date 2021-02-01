Arsenal are still looking to sign a left-back before tonight's transfer deadline, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It's no great secret that the Gunners have been looking to recruit a new No.3, with Mikel Arteta suggesting as much prior to the FA Cup clash with Southampton in January.

Kieran Tierney's recent bouts on the sidelines have seen Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Cedric Soares both deputise at left-back.

And while neither have particularly let themselves down, the fact of the matter is that Arsenal don't have another left-footed full-back in the squad - which inevitably affects the balance of the team.

Manager Roy Hodgson has poured cold water on the suggestion that the Gunners could sign Patrick van Aanholt today (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 14:24), however Romano insists adding a left-back to the squad is still on the agenda.

He said on Twitter: "#AFC are still looking for a left-back today."

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

It's actually quite poor that Arsenal haven't sorted this out sooner.

Not only did Arteta hint about the club's need for a left back the Friday before last, but it's been an obvious requirement since Sead Kolasinac's loan return to Schalke at the very start of January.

A shrewder club would've had a left-back lined up as soon as the deal with Schalke was agreed, but instead Arsenal now find themselves searching for a solution in the final hours of the transfer window.

Logic suggests they'll struggle to find an ideal candidate this late on, and considering Tierney's injury problems, bringing in the wrong player or nobody at all could really affect the Gunners during the second half of the campaign.

News Now - Sport News