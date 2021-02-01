There are so many talented youngsters plying their trade in the Premier League at the moment.

Mason Greenwood burst onto the scene at Manchester United last season, scoring 10 times in the Premier League.

Arsenal possess two incredible young talents in the shape of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

While at Liverpool, Curtis Jones seems to be getting better by the week and is now an established member of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

But how do the wonderkids aforementioned rank among the best youngsters in world football?

FourFourTwo have have listed the 50 most thrilling teenage players in world football.

We have named the top 25 from their list below...

25. Yunus Musah (Valencia)

24. Rayan Ait-Nouri (Angers - on loan at Wolves)

23. Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

22. Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)

21. Gabriel Veron (Palmeiras)

20. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool - on loan at Blackburn)

19. Tanguy Nianzou (Bayern Munich)

18. Lee Kang-in (Valencia)

17. Amad Diallo (Man United)

16. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

15. Fabio Silva (Wolves)

14. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV)

13. Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

12. Reinier (Real Madrid on loan at Dortmund)

11. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

10. Takefuso Kubo (Real Madrid - on loan at Getafe)

9. Mason Greenwood (Man United)

8. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

7. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

6. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

5. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

4. Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

3. Pedri (Barcelona)

2. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

So Barcelona have, in the eyes of FourFourTwo, two of the three best teenagers in the world.

Fati, just 18, has scored 13 goals in 43 games for Barcelona since making his debut in 2019.

Pedri, meanwhile, has been brilliant since making the move from Las Palmas last summer.

Ranked in between them is Bellingham, who made the £25 million move from Birmingham to Dortmund in 2020.

Jones is ranked fourth, making him the best Premier League teenager.

Elsewhere, Greenwood is 9th, just above Martinelli in 11th.

There has been a lot of comparisons between the two in recent times as Manchester United and Arsenal fans have argued who is better.

It will be interesting to see how their careers develop as they both have the talented needed to go to the very top.

