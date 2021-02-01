Liverpool's search for defensive reinforcements on deadline day may well have been boosted by an unlikely source in Premier League rivals Arsenal.

No, there won't be any players directly swapping the Emirates Stadium for Anfield today (at least, not as things stand), but an Arsenal decision looks set to help Liverpool get a crucial deal over the line.

It was reported earlier today that Liverpool hope to sign Ozan Kabak on loan to help solve their injury crisis, however Schalke were only willing let the centre-back leave if they could find a replacement first.

And it appears that replacement has now been secured, with Fabrizio Romano claiming they're now set to sign Gunners defender Shkodran Mustafi as Kabak's replacement.

Arsenal have agreed to terminate Mustafi's contract, kickstarting a chain of events that should finish with Kabak officially joining the Premier League champions on loan.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Let's face it - Arsenal and Liverpool aren't competing at the same level these days.

Liverpool are the reigning champions, whereas the Gunners will do well to qualify for the Europa League after their disastrous start to the season.

Nonetheless, you've got to question Arsenal's ambition and ruthlessness here.

They're essentially letting Liverpool get what they want on deadline day, with the only benefit on their part seemingly being getting Mustafi off the books half a season early. His current deal expires at the end of the season.

You wouldn't expect Tottenham's Daniel Levy or Chelsea's board to essentially facilitate an important Liverpool transfer midway through their stuttering title defence.

If Arsenal want to return to their glory days, from a club culture perspective they need to become a lot more cut-throat rather than indirectly helping the teams they hope to compete with.

