Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga has been told he'll be staying with the north London club, according to journalist Lyall Thomas.

It was reported only a few hours ago that Southampton had an interest in signing the versatile youngster on loan, while Celtic had been mooted as potential suitors earlier in the day.

However, it now appears Tanganga won't be going anywhere before tonight's transfer deadline, with Spurs reportedly informing the 21-year-old that he won't be allowed to go out on loan.

That's according to Thomas, who has been covering the 6 foot defender's situation throughout deadline day. He revealed on Twitter: "Tanganga told he will be staying at #Tottenham #thfc."

It will serve as disappointing news for Saints and Celtic, while it remains to be seen what Tanganga makes of it, having not been called upon once in the Premier League so far this season.

GIVEMESPORT's Christy Malyan says...

Jose Mourinho clearly likes Tanganga, having made him a first-team fixture in the second half of last season after replacing Jose Mourinho.

Combine that with the fact Spurs are still competing in four competitions, including the ever-gruelling Europa League, during a unique season where the turnaround of fixtures is virtually unprecedented, and it does make sense that the club want to keep Tanganga in north London.

Whether that's best for his development is another matter entirely - at 21, Tanganga is just about reaching the age where he needs to be playing regular football to reach the next level in his career.

Nonetheless, half a season shouldn't make a huge difference in the grand scheme of things and perhaps Tanganga can go out on loan to cut his teeth next term instead when football (hopefully) should enjoy a return to relative normalcy.

