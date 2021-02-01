Earlier on Monday, Mikel Arteta revealed that there could well be departures at Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

“We have decided [who could leave today] and we are working on it,” said Arteta, per Goal. “You will find out before 11pm.

"I cannot speak about any individual players. What we want to do, the conversations we've had, the various reasons - let's see if we can get something done tonight."

And it appears one of the players they have allowed to let go is Shkodran Mustafi.

The German defender has made 151 appearances for the club since joining in 2016.

And, after years of mistakes in a red shirt, his contract has been terminated by Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, writing: "Shkodran Mustafi has reached the agreement with Arsenal to terminate his contract, confirmed! Schalke are set to sign him as Kabak replacement."

Paul Merson appeared on Sky Sports this morning to discuss the transfer window.

Before Mustafi's contract was terminated he was asked: "Is he [Mustafi] the sort of player Arsenal can let go?"

Merson did not hide his feelings, replying: "Yeah and he'll keep that record going at Schalke."

The record that he is speaking of is Schalke's awful run to start the season.

They are currently bottom of the Bundesliga with just eight points and one win accumulated from their opening 19 games. Merson thinks his addition will not change their fortunes.

That is brutal from Merson. It's fair to say that he doesn't have a very high opinion of Mustafi at all.

His comments will probably resonate with a lot of Arsenal fans, though, given they have had to watch the German make numerous mistakes for the club over the past few years.

Despite failing in the Premier League, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see him thrive in Germany.

He is a World Cup winner who was brilliant at Valencia before joining Arsenal.

A fresh start could be beneficial to him as he enters the prime of his career.

News Now - Sport News