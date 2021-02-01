WBA transfer news: Baggies poised to finalise loan deal as deadline looms

West Bromwich Albion are set to sign Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan before the transfer deadline, with a medical booked in London, according to Sky Sports News' 4pm television broadcast.

The 23-year-old is set to move to the Hawthorns to bolster Sam Allardyce's squad in this window.

He will join the Baggies on a straight loan that will not include a buying option, and it is set to beat Monday's deadline, with the window set to close at 11pm in the UK.

The midfielder, who can also play as a defender, has been in and out of Mikel Arteta's team this season and has made just five starts in the Premier League this season.

The Baggies are battling relegation and lie 19th in the Premier League table, nine points away from safety.

Maitland-Niles was also linked with Leicester City and Newcastle United, per Sky Sports, but appears to have chosen to move to the Hawthorns.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

Maitland-Niles will at least get some minutes under Allardyce.

However, one has to wonder whether swapping a sporadic slot in a side chasing European qualification for one battling relegation is actually a wise move.

Even if he does play, there is every chance West Brom could still slip into the second-tier.

That may not see him stand out, or convince Arteta that he is good enough to return and fight for a spot in the Gunners starting XI.

The jury is well and truly out on this one.

