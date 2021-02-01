Fulham latest news: Club confident in bringing striker back to the club

Few would doubt the fact Fulham manager Scott Parker has quite the job on his hands if he's going to keep them in the Premier League but, according to Fabrizio Romano, he could land some help on that front before the transfer window slams shut.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist revealed the Cottagers have agreed a deal with Josh Maja of Bordeaux and that they are now working on a loan deal with the French outfit.

For their part, Fulham are thought to be confident in bringing the 22-year-old back to England after his spell with Sunderland, in a move that could strengthen their attack.

Only Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer goals (17) and Fulham's inability to convert chances has been a major problem all season. Eight draws from twenty games speaks to a side able to keep themselves in games, but not necessarily able to sway them into their favour.

In fact, as per UnderStat, Fulham are underperforming their xG (expected goals) by 5.18, suggesting they should have scored almost six more goals based on the quality of their chances.

With that in mind, the need for a new striker is obvious.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Though this season has been a touch more difficult for Maja (scoring only twice in eleven starts), he has previously proven he's capable of finishing chances, even if they aren't of the highest quality.

Indeed, UnderStat also note that he outperformed his xG in both the 2019/20 and 2018/19 campaigns in France, scoring six times from a 3.47 total and once from a 0.78 total in those respective seasons.

Given how little time there is to go in the window, it does seem like a move that makes sense, considering he was also part of the club's youth set-up before leaving for Manchester City and then Sunderland.

