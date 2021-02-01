Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano drops big update on deadline day

Liverpool are set to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 before Monday's transfer deadline, per Fabrizio Romano.

The defender has emerged as a target in recent days as the Reds look to secure defensive reinforcements after the injury woes suffered by Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

There is also interest in Preston North End defender Ben Davies and it appears that Liverpool are now clear to bring Kabak into the club.

Romano, the noted transfer insider, tweeted that the deal is nearing completion, with the Turkey international pushing for the move.

It has been facilitated by Schalke completing the signing of Shkodran Mustafi from Arsenal, with that transfer also set to go through.

He wrote: "Kabak agents are now ‘confident’ to complete the deal with Liverpool - loan with buy option and NO obligation to buy asked by #LFC. The player is pushing after medicals completed and personal terms agreed.

"Mustafi to Schalke is 100% done deal and here we go."

Romano has confirmed that any deal for the Reds to sign Kabak will cost €30m (£26.4m) but there is no obligation for the club to do so.

He added: "Ozan Kabak from Schalke to Liverpool, here we go! Red circle #LFC

"Agreement reached between clubs after medicals and personal terms completed. The deal will be on loan with buy option and NO obligation, €30m as potential final fee. 5-years contract [if they will buy him]."

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

This will be a major boost to manager Jurgen Klopp.

He has been forced to play Jordan Henderson in central defence, such has been the paucity of options available to him.

Bringing in Kabak alongside Davies means there is suddenly depth in a position that was looking remarkably thin in recent weeks.

With Liverpool also clicking into form and winning each of their last two games, this deal could not have come at a better time.

