West Ham transfer news: Hammers striker departs on yet another loan deal on deadline day

West Ham United striker Oladapo Afolayan has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan, the League Two club have confirmed.

The forward has gone on a number of loan deals since moving to the Hammers from Solihull Moors in 2018.

He has played for both Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town since his arrival and finally made his debut for the club in the FA Cup in January.

Afolayan came off the bench in the fourth round tie against Doncaster Rovers and scored the fourth goal in the 4-0 win.

The 23-year-old will now go in search of regular first-team football in League Two.

Bolton are currently 19th in the table and will hope Afolayan can help the club dig their way out of trouble.

The forward had been in decent form for the Hammers' U23 side and scored five goals in 11 games in the Premier League 2.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

Afolayan clearly isn't seen as a player who is ready to make the jump to the senior squad.

David Moyes' side have a striker shortage following the exit of Sebastien Haller, leaving Michail Antonio as their only senior out-and-out forward.

Afolayan was exposed to the first-team just a month ago but Moyes clearly thinks his development would be best served by dropping down the leagues.

At the age of 23, that doesn't really bode well for his future in east London.

