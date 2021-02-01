Journalist reveals the young player who has joined Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the signing of goalkeeper Liam Hughes from Celtic, according to Goal journalist Neil Jones.

The Reds have been searching for defensive recruits this month and seem to be closing in on two deals.

Outlets claim that they are poised to bring in Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04, and Jones now reports that the club have also snapped up Hughes from the Scottish giants.

The 19-year-old has never played for Celtic's senior side but he has won two caps for Northern Ireland at U21 level.

He began his career with Dungannon in his native country before his move to Scotland and he will now link up with the Reds.

Jones believes that the deal is designed to bolster the club's U23 setup, where he will likely slot straight in.

He wrote on Twitter: "Liverpool have completed the signing of 19-year-old goalkeeper Liam Hughes from Celtic. One for the U23 setup."

Jones also shared a picture of Hughes in his Liverpool training kit.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

This is definitely something of a punt.

There is no guarantee that Hughes will ever play for the senior squad but he strengthens the U23s and he has likely moved either for nothing or for a nominal fee.

There is barely any risk involved, and means that he now has the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Hughes will surely be delighted.

