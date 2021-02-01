No windfall for Bruce: Newcastle man leaves for nothing

Galatsaray have confirmed the signing of DeAndre Yedlin from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day.

The defender's contract with the Magpies was set to expire at the end of the season.

Sky Sports News reports that he has made the decision to move to the Turkish club ahead of schedule.

Lee Ryder, the Newcastle journalist who works for the Chronicle, reports that he has left on a free transfer, and will pick up a salary worth €2.5m (£2.2m) over three seasons.

Yedlin had previously claimed that he was frustrated with the lack of clarity over his future at St James' Park and he has now called time on his Magpies career.

The USA international moved to Newcastle in 2016 and he made 125 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and laying on 11 assists.

He made just six appearances in the Premier League this term, though, and missed all of the first 10 games of the season.

Newcastle have dropped the ball with Yedlin.

He confirmed that the club kept him in the dark over whether or not he was going to be handed a new contract and now he has found the exit door.

Yedlin clearly could have made an impact under Steve Bruce and appeared to have worked his way back into his good books, playing 90 minutes against both Manchester City and Liverpool earlier this season.

But now he's moved on and has done so for absolutely nothing.

Really, that's a shame, and it's Newcastle's fault.

