Tottenham transfer news: Rarely-seen Spurs man with two international caps seals exit

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Gedson Fernandes has been recalled by Benfica.

The midfielder appears poised to join Galatasaray from the Portuguese club, per The Daily Mail, and, as such, his parent club have recalled him so they can move him on once again.

Fernandes moved to Spurs in January of last year but struggled to make any sort of impact in north London.

In total, he made just 14 appearances, and only two of those came this season; against Chelsea in the EFL Cup and non-league Marine in the FA Cup.

He made seven appearances in the Premier League last season in a variety of positions, playing in central midfield, on the left of midfield, at right-back, and in attacking midfield.

All of his appearances came as a substitute, with the longest lasting 20 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Gedson, a twice-capped Portugal international, will now aim to get his career back on track following his exit from Spurs.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

What an odd signing this was.

Gedson arrived on loan at a time when Spurs didn't really need a midfielder and he was given the minutes to reflect that.

This season, it has been easy to forget that he was actually a member of the Spurs squad at all.

With his exit sealed, one has to think that there won't be many fans mourning his departure, so bizarre was his spell at the club.

Chalk this one up as a strange mistake on every side.

