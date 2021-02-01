Arsenal transfer news: Mustafi exit didn't quite go to plan

Given Shkodran Mustafi's standing amongst swathes of the Arsenal fanbase, the fact he is said to be leaving will surely be taken as good news in a number of circles.

After all, this is a man who has frequently invoked the ire of fans on social media after some poor performances, as well as someone who hasn't featured in the Premier League since just after Christmas.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

Still, James Benge's update in regards to his imminent move to Schalke doesn't exactly suggest the Gunners quite got what they wanted, even despite the fact they are getting rid of a player not currently in Mikel Arteta's first-team plans.

The CBS journalist took to Twitter to reveal that Arsenal had actually been looking to receive a fee for the German international though did not get their way.

Instead, the player's contract is said to have been terminated early, allowing him to move to the Bundesliga on a free.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While, obviously, getting money for Musafi would have been ideal, at least he is now off the wage bill.

Indeed, Mikel Arteta's clearout in North London has been a successful one this month, with Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac also departing, and those three have previously been reported to have been among the club's highest earners.

So, freeing up funds ahead of the summer window is a positive whichever way you look at it, even if a transfer fee would have been nice.

Hopefully now, some serious work on the squad can be done in the summer.

News Now - Sport News