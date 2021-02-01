Lionel Messi is on fire right now.

If the 2020/21 campaign does indeed turn out to be his last in a Barcelona jersey, then the Camp Nou faithful can at least reassure themselves that he's going out with a bang.

Considering we're talking about one of the greatest footballers of all time, that might not sound like much of a surprise, but there were no end of pelters flying in Messi's direction at the start of the season.

Messi's incredible 2020/21

Besides, it wasn't until November 7 that the 33-year-old notched his first goal from open play this season, raising very real questions about whether or not Messi was finally on the slide.

But give or take the Spanish Super Cup final defeat that marked his first-ever red card for Barcelona, Messi hasn't looked back since breaking his duck against Real Betis.

In fact, Messi is arguably the frontrunner for the 2021 Ballon d'Or in the embryonic stages of the New Year, putting together a string of superb performances for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

And there was certainly no exception to that trend during Barcelona's 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night, hauling themselves above Real Madrid on goal difference in the La Liga standings.

Sure, it was the ever-improving Antoine Griezmann that bagged the winner, cancelling out Jordi Alba's own goal, but it was Messi making the headlines for his stunning contribution.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner fired Barcelona into the lead with an inch-perfect free-kick, finding the top corner despite Athletic positioning a player beneath the wall and on the line.

Messi destroying Athletic's press

But while you could easily watch Messi scoring said free-kick on a constant loop, it would be short-sighted not to look at his performance beyond that because there was plenty to enjoy.

One such moment saw Messi heralded as the world's best player when it comes to destroying pressing tactics, using his stunning dribbling skills to neutralise the Athletic players who harassed him.

Don't believe us? Well, you can check out the viral clip that drew Messi's anti-pressing skills to our attention and keep scrolling to see other instances in the game when he undercut his opponents.

Messi's individual highlights

But even if that, somehow, doesn't satiate your hunger for Messi brilliance, then be sure to gorge yourself on his individual highlights from the game as a whole down below:

No matter how Messi's career has evolved, the one thing that you can rely on is some of the greatest dribbling we've ever seen in the beautiful game.

Messi's legendary dribbling

You can rest assured that whether Messi is the goal-scoring machine of 2012 or the playmaking wizard of 2020 that he'll use his astonishing dribbling to help him each achieve either approach.

And although we can only speak for ourselves, we're inclined to think we aren't alone in predicting that Messi slaloming through defenders is the thing we'll miss the most once he retires.

Regardless of the records, trophies and statistics, there's a certain footballing poetry to Messi ghosting his way through entire teams and clearly, it just happens to destroy pressing tactics en route.

