Tottenham latest news: Daniel Levy still backs Jose Mourinho

After a miserable week which saw Tottenham beaten twice and reports emerge suggesting Jose Mourinho had fallen out with Serge Aurier, life under the self-proclaimed 'Special One' looks particularly bleak at the moment.

However, according to football.london, the Portuguese retains the support of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who is reportedly desperate for him to succeed.

Indeed, Levy is said to have wanted to appoint the former Chelsea manager for a number of years, so it seems like it would take more than a dip in form to change his estimations.

Promisingly for Spurs, the majority of the squad are still said to support their manager too, despite the aforementioned reports involving Aurier.

Still in contention for a Champions League berth at the end of the season and with the Carabao Cup final on the horizon, Tottenham certainly do have an awful lot of play for, so to hear players are largely on-side even in light of the recent dip must be pleasing for supporters.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given the fact both Chelsea and Manchester United have sacked Mourinho amid suggestions he'd lost the dressing room, it's only natural to wonder if the same thing was happening at Spurs after those Aurier reports.

However, that doesn't appear to be the case and, while talk of a title tilt has subsided, there's still plenty of opportunities to make this season a success.

Clearly, things need to improve but perhaps a bit of perspective is in order. Just a game away from winning their first trophy in years, Mourinho's best moments as Tottenham manager could still be to come.

