Newcastle latest news: Player confirms he won't be joining in January

On today of all days, the proverbial rumour mill rarely stops churning.

Transfer Deadline Day is now a bonafide event in the footballing calendar with television programs dedicated to updating us on every single development in the build-up to the window slamming shut while social media is awash with a seemingly never-ending stream of tweets from journalists across the globe.

Sometimes then, a bit of blunt clarity is welcomed. After all, with so much going on, it's good to get some confirmation once in a while.

So, Jetro Willems' response on Twitter to a fan asking if he was re-joining Newcastle United was particularly interesting.

Having spent part of last season on loan at St. James' Park, there were suggestions the Dutchman could return to the club as manager Steve Bruce looked to strengthen his options at left-back.

Still, Willems poured cold water over any notion he could re-join his former charges with so little time left in the window by simply replying 'Nope' when asked if he was going to go back.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Willems just hasn't played enough football since suffering a cruciate ligament rupture when playing for Newcastle in January 2020.

Indeed, according to Transfermarkt, he's missed 17 games for Eintracht Frankfurt this season after coming off such a bad injury.

With that in mind, any move would surely have been a risk for Newcastle, one a side not currently blessed with either the cash or space in the squad to take. Given where they are at the moment, the club have made a smart decision here.

