Journalist claims Newcastle were blown out of water for signing by top-six side

Newcastle United missed out on the signing of Ozan Kabak on deadline day after they were "blown out of the water" by Liverpool, according to BBC journalist Ian Dennis.

The Schalke 04 defender is set to move to Anfield to help solve their defensive injury crisis following the injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Liverpool are set to seal the signing before Monday's transfer deadline.

And Dennis reports that their offer far eclipsed that of Steve Bruce's side, who had actually agreed a deal to bring the Turkey international into the club.

He claims that Liverpool have the option to buy Kabak for £18m come the summer.

The central defender has played 14 times for Schalke this season but they have won just once with him in the team.

He has also won seven caps for Turkey.

GIVEMESPORT'S Harry Sherlock says...

This is a blow for Newcastle.

They have struggled to keep clean sheets and have shipped 34 goals this season, as many as 20th-placed Sheffield United.

That form has placed them in danger of slipping into a relegation battle and bringing Kabak in would have helped them see off the threat.

Instead, he is set to move to Liverpool, where he is more than likely set to become a squad player rather than a starter.

That's a shame for the Magpies.

